Delegation of three industries visits SAU

HYDERABAD: A delegation from Fateh Industries Ltd., Finishers Ltd., and Arino Ltd. visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The delegation, which included Rauf Alam, Director of Fateh Industries Ltd. and Finishers Ltd., and Faraz Alam, Director of Arino Ltd., met with Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri to discuss potential partnerships in internships, scholarships, and sports for students.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized that SAU is a leading national university and expressed the hope that industries, including those in Hyderabad, would support scholarships for the university’s deserving and talented students.

He highlighted the university’s research on various certified seeds, including cotton, and noted that it has introduced degree programs and courses designed to meet market and industry needs.

Rauf Alam and Faraz Alam commended SAU’s academic and research initiatives and committed to further strengthening the cooperation between their industries and the university. They expressed their intention to collaborate on future projects and continue joint efforts to promote sports.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Ghulam Hussain Wagan, and other university officials were also present at the meeting.

Tandojam: In a friendly cricket match held at the university’s cricket ground, Fateh Industries emerged victorious over Sindh Agriculture University. The match, aimed at fostering sports collaboration, saw Fateh Industries Academy win the toss and elect to bat. They scored 205 runs in their allotted 30 overs, with Fahad Nadeem contributing 65 runs. In response, the SAU team was all out for 175 runs, resulting in a 30-run victory for Fateh Industries Academy.

The event was attended by Rauf Alam and Faraz Alam from Fateh Industries Ltd., Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Director of Sports at SAU, Ghulam Hussain Wagan, Shokat Hussain Sangi, Mohammad Umar Dasti, and a large number of spectators who cheered for the players.

