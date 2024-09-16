2024 Sichuan conference: Pakistani businessmen and SAARC CCI strengthen economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani business leaders and SAARC CCI strengthen economic ties at 2024 Sichuan - South Asia & Southeast Asia Business Development Conference in China.

Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Secretary General, SAARC CCI, along with Mubashir Ahmed Shahid, Managing Director, INFONEX BPO, and Nasir Mehmood, CEO, Shah Posh, represented Pakistan at the 2024 Sichuan - South Asia & Southeast Asia Business Development Cooperation Conference.

The conference convened on September 11, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China was organized by SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SAARC CCI) with China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), and the Provincial Government of Sichuan under the theme “Green, Open and Sharing”-Together Build the Belt and Road and Draw a Blueprint for Cooperation.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, member of National Assembly and former Deputy Chairman of the Senate, in his address, echoed the need for stronger regional cooperation and the role of China in fostering economic growth across South Asia.

Chandi Raj Dhakal, Acting President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) shared that South Asia is one of the largest markets in the world in terms of size and capacity. With untapped natural, social, and economic resources, it offers a very investable opportunity. However, South Asia is confronted with several challenges, such as deficient technological infrastructure.

Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice President, SAARC CCI (Pakistan Chapter) extended his warm wishes and underscored the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in strengthening bilateral relations between China and Pakistan. He stated, “CPEC exemplifies the strategic partnership between our two brotherly nations. Through its network of roads, railways, energy projects, and transport infrastructure, it will transform the regional landscape and unlock vast economic potential.”

In his remarks, Hu Yun, Vice Governor of Sichuan Provincial People’s Government reiterated the need to strengthen economic ties between China and South Asia for mutual benefit.

On the sidelines of the conference, several parallel events took place, including South Asia and Southeast Asia Opportunities and Investment

Environment Promotion Conference & Business Matchmaking, Sichuan - Vietnam Construction Cooperation Project Promotion Conference, and Dialogue Activity on Pluralistic Resolution of International Commercial Disputes in South Asia & Southeast Asia.

A significant highlight of the conference was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) and the Chengdu Institute of Standardization.

The MOU aims to promote economic and trade exchanges, industrial cooperation, and personnel exchanges between Chengdu and South Asian countries through standardization.

