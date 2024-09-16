AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-16

Indian rupee ends higher

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened on Friday as Asian currencies benefited from the weakness in the US dollar as the odds of a outsized Federal Reserve rate cut next week rose after media reports said the decision is likely to be a close call.

The rupee closed at 83.8875 against the US dollar, up from its close at 83.9650 in the previous session.

The currency strengthened nearly 0.1% week-on-week, its best weekly performance since the week ended June 25.

The dollar index dipped below the 101 handle on Friday and was down 0.2% on the day, while the Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit led gains among Asian currencies.

Broad-based interbank dollar offers helped the rupee on Friday, but 83.85 continues to be a strong resistance level for the currency, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

The chances of a 50-basis point rate cut by the Fed rose to 43%, up from 14% a day earlier, which drove US bond yields lower.

The odds rose after reports from the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times said an outsized rate reduction is still an option.

Dollar-rupee forward premiums benefited from the decline, with the one-year implied yield rising 5 bps to 2.28%, its highest level in 16 months.

“Unless the Fed surprises with a hawkish cut, we think even a dovish 25bp move (i.e., signalling large easing and perhaps 50bp cuts ahead) can prevent a sustainable dollar recovery,” ING Bank said in a note.

Investors will also keep an eye on the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ)interest rate decision next Friday, where it’s expected to keep rates steady at 0.25%.

The BOJ’s rate hike in July had sparked a rally in the yen, leading to an unwinding of global carry trades, sparking volatility across financial markets.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends higher

Govt fails to woo opposition

Net metering tariff rationalisation plan put on the ice

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

RTO Sargodha detects Rs23bn tax evasion

ADB asked to further engage private sector in Pakistan

KP to reward tax fraud identifiers with cash

ED directs FBR chief to take action against corrupt practices

Section 122 (2) of ITO: ATIR reconciles apparently conflicting provisions

‘Pakistan Investment Conference’ held in Beijing

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories