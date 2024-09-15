AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Al Qadir Trust case: hearing adjourned till 18th

Fazal Sher Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Saturday said that democracy is being massacred in the country.

“I am ready to sacrifice my life but will not accept slavery of anyone,” he said while talking to reporters after the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. They want to make the nation completely slaves, he said, adding that when there is war for freedom then sacrifices should be offered.

He said that how can without the permission of National Assembly speaker PTI MNAs were picked up from the parliament. What kind of brutalities we are facing today, tomorrow they will face it, he said.

Khan said that his party is making preparation for the street movement. The way they are bringing the constitutional (judicial package), if they think that we will sit quietly, then they are living in a fool’s paradise, he said, adding that what will happen in the country, they (the government) will be responsible for it. I am asking my party to start preparation, he said, adding that they wanted us to accept slavery but it will not happen. He said that the way Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were doing politics is no difference but slavery.

When he was asked that police stormed into parliament lodges during his tenure, he said that he has knowledge about parliament lodges but never in the country’s history was MNAs picked up from the parliament.

