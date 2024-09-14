Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 41,182 people have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian fighters, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 64 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,280 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

The war in Gaza broke out after the October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The Palestinian group also seized 251 captives during the attack, 97 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead. The count includes hostages killed in captivity.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has so far killed at least 41,118 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details of civilian and Hamas fighter deaths.