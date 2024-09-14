Pakistan ranks among top countries in Global Cybersecurity Index 2024

Pakistan has risen to the Tier-1 (Role-modelling) rating and is now among top 40 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024 issued by International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Previously, the country ranked 79 in the index.

“This advancement reflects Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening cybersecurity nationwide, particularly in the IT and telecom sectors,” the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a press release.

The statement further said that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), PTA and the other stakeholders have been key drivers in this success.

Major initiatives to enhance cybersecurity include, Cyber Security Policy, CERT Rules, Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulations (CTDISR), Cybersecurity Strategy, and regular cybersecurity audits across the telecom sector, the PTA said.

The press release further said that the establishment of the National Telecom Security Operation Centre (SOC) and National Telecom CERT have further enhanced Pakistan’s security posture through information sharing, incident handling and rapid response coordination.

These efforts, combined with local telecom operators’ adherence to international cybersecurity standards, have strengthened Pakistan’s defense against cyber threats, it added.

“The MoITT and PTA remain committed to ensuring a secure and resilient cyberspace for Pakistan.”