Tributes paid to Hazrat Mian Mir (RA)

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) on the eve of his 401st Urs celebrations.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the religious and mystical services of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA).

The CM has directed to undertake foolproof security measures for the pilgrims on the Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA). She directed to undertake excellent arrangements for the devotees visiting the Mazaar of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA).

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The pilgrims coming on the Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) are our guests and they should not face any sort of discomfort or difficulty.”

