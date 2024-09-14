PNY, PITB sign accord to streamline payment processes

LAHORE: PNY Trainings and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed an agreement to streamline payment processes through PITB-developed PayZen.

This collaboration is set to enhance the overall client and stakeholder experience by digitizing and modernizing payment collection mechanisms.

PITB Joint Director Ijlal Hussain and PNY Trainings CEO Wahab Younas signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations here on Friday. Under this partnership, the PITB will lead the development and maintenance of PayZen’s advanced web-based platform, enabling PNY Trainings to digitise its payment collection processes through multiple channels such as Mobile Banking, ATMs, and Debit/Credit Cards.

Commenting on the collaboration, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that by offering clients a wide range of convenient and secure payment options, this initiative was expected to significantly improve PNY Trainings' revenue streams. The partnership would also provide PNY with access to PayZen's advanced dashboard, offering real-time updates to enhance financial oversight, transparency, and management, he added.

The PITB would offer extensive training to PNY staff to ensure seamless operations and will provide continuous support to guarantee secure and efficient performance of the system throughout the project's lifecycle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024