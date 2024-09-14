Provision of substandard seeds: NA body directs MNFS&R to consult provinces over ‘The Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024’

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body, on Friday, expressed concerns over the provision of substandard (counterfeit) seeds to the farmers and directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) to consult provinces over “The Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024.”

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research which met with MNA Syed Hussain Tariq in the chair expressed annoyance over provision of substandard seeds.

The committee members recommended legal action against the companies involved in the provision of substandard seeds.

During the meeting, the secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research provided a briefing to the committee on the Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The committee was informed that the Seed Act of 1976 and its subsequent amendment in 2015 were enacted following resolutions from the provincial assemblies and approvals as required by Article 144 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The parliamentary body directed the ministry to send a letter to the provinces as soon as possible and take their feedback within 10 days as agriculture is a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment and is not included in the Federal Legislative List.

The committee observed that an effective implementation of this legislation would require prior consultation with the provinces.

The officials also proposed that MNFS&R should head the authority, rather than the prime minister, due to the minister’s direct involvement and the prime minister’s broader range of responsibilities.

They also proposed that the authority should include representatives from provincial ministers, in addition to the secretaries.

The officials of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) suggested that the authority’s role should be limited to regulatory functions and not include development tasks, as managing both roles within a single entity could be ineffective.

The chairman of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority should ideally hold a PhD in agriculture or a related field and have at least 20 years of experience.

Senior officials of the MNFS&R informed the committee that a high-level inquiry commission has been formed to investigate the issue and is expected to submit its findings within four days.

The chairman directed the ministry to provide the committee with a copy of this report for inclusion in the sub-committee's examination of counterfeit seeds.

MNAs Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Nadeem Abbas, Chaudhary IftikharNazir, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, and Keso Mal Kheal Das, and senior officials also attended the meeting.

