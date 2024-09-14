CM praises Shehbaz for IMF Board meeting schedule

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to the sincere strives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that she said resulted in the IMF Executive Board meeting schedule.

The CM has hailed positive response of IMF with regard to economic prosperity in the country as welcoming. She said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as his team performed a commendable and an unforgettable role to cope up with the economic crises prevailing in the country. The economy of Pakistan as entered into a take-off position for moving further towards higher elevation.”

