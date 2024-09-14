AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan

Punjab PA Speaker condemns MPs’ arrest within assembly premises

Published September 14, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Friday held an emergency press conference, condemning the arrest of lawmakers within the assembly premises as shameful.

He questioned why the parliament’s dignity is compromised while criticizing attacks on the constitution.

Speaker Khan emphasized that the parliament’s degradation did not begin today. If lawmakers’ arrests are considered an attack on parliament, then why is there silence on assaults against the constitution? He warned that if parliament relinquishes its constitutional role, another institution will fill the vacuum.

Regarding judiciary, Speaker Khan stated that if judges start drafting the constitution instead of interpreting it, the balance of powers will be disrupted. He criticized Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, for establishing personal ties with Afghanistan, labelling it an attack on federal authority.

Speaker Khan cautioned that allowing Gandapur’s actions would jeopardize peace. Regarding addressing of PTI’s announced rally in Lahore by Ali Amin Gandapur saying that if the government permits chaos, it’s their decision.

On judicial reforms, Speaker Khan advocated for increasing the number of judges to tackle the backlog of cases in higher courts. He emphasized the need for a system that restores public trust in justice.

