Palm recovers on sunoil supply fears from Black Sea, soyoil strength

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Friday from their lowest level in three weeks, due to concerns over sunflower oil supplies from the top-producing Black Sea region, following escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Palm oil also gained support from a rise in rival soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 4 ringgit, or 0.1%, at 3,856 ringgit ($893.32) a metric ton.

