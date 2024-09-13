Parliamentarians, educationists visit inspect college renovation

ISLAMABAD: A group of parliamentarians and educationists, on Thursday, visited IMCB I-8/3 to inspect the recent restoration and renovation of the college, which was done by The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on the special initiative of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

The delegation included MNAs Nuzhat Sadiq, Nafeesa Shah, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Maj Gen Qaisar Suleman, and Rector Nuttech Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (retired).

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, executive director IBCC and DG FDE and Chairman FBISE Junaid Akhlaq were also present.

The delegation was received by college principal and Director Colleges FDE, Prof Shahid Mahmood Abbasi, who also accompanied the delegation during the visit and also briefed its members.

Secretary Education and Professional Training Mohiuddin Wani, who was also with the visiting delegation, had taken keen interest in the renovation work, which include new computer lab fully equipped with about 40 computers, fully furnished library, new gym with newly-installed equipment and machines, new dispensary, smart classrooms, renovated student washroom facilities, facelift of the main building and several other additional works.

The delegation highly appreciated the renovated facilities and educational environment being provided by the college. The delegation members visited various classrooms, computer lab, dispensary, library and other places. They interacted with teachers and students and asked questions. They were satisfied with the response of the students.

After the visit, the delegation members praised the role of Wani for uplifting educational standards in the ICT and making public sector schools attractive for the people.

