PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khawaja abandoned his narrative of the day before

“There are some narratives that are so flawed that I can’t understand why they not only continue but gain momentum.”

“The Khawaja abandoned his narrative of the day before, by attacking the attackers the day after and then he partially retracted because Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pulled the rug from under him, and without BBZs party the Defense Ministry goes…”

“Well it’s not fair to the guy. I mean bestowing POW on him again and again and again…”

“Sorry POW?”

“Portfolio Of no Work and that’s not fair. I reckon a ministry without portfolio is preferable to a ministry with no work. But don’t you think it is apt – he is the Minister of Defense and his job is to Defend the Defenders so to speak.”

“Speaking of a man with no portfolio I heard he and his party supremo no longer like Javed Latif.”

“Well from not having any portfolio he is now a man with no ministry either. And a piece of advice to you: please don’t make up narratives!”

“Why not, everyone else is doing it.”

“Because you are a nobody. Anyway The Khawaja’s mind set has yet to come to terms with 8 February so it will take him a few months or perhaps a few years to catch up to the fallout on the political scene post-this Sunday past.”

“Careful anyway I wasn’t referring to The Khawaja when I said some narratives are flawed. I was actually referring to the Israeli position: that Hamas hides behind women and children.”

“Ha ha indeed, and this narrative is dated. The Israeli forces no doubt would want Hamas on that narrow stretch of land that it administers, Gaza, to construct barracks with letters in bold declaring it as Hamas headquarters, and locate residences of Hamas high command, and…”

“It’s the same with terrorists isn’t it – they engage in guerilla warfare, in and out of settled areas so to ask them to come and fight with an army is not a serious argument.”

“And make settled areas unsettled.”

“Indeed. So, what now?”

“I propose that the Ministry of Defense be conferred on…on…”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless?”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“The Third Wife?”

“Shut up.”

“OK how about Gandapur?”

“I don’t think you will find any takers – but maybe Javed Latif…”

