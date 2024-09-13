AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-13

PTI members describing Gandapur as ‘Mr 10 percent’: Azma

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has stated that a prisoner in Adiala Jail wants to incite conflict between provinces.

“The provincialism and linguistic cards will backfire on Imran Khan,” Azma said, adding: “Ali Amin Gandapur has lost public trust, and even PTI members are calling him Mr 10- Percent.”

In the province where PTI has been in power for the past 11 years, poverty, unemployment, and inflation are at their peak, Azma said, adding: “The KPK CM is fueling rebellion by talking about attacking other provinces.”

The Information Minister said that the country and her party are still suffering from the consequences of the first failed rebellion. By day, these people act like wolves, but at night, they seek forgiveness. Whenever Pakistan has made progress, PTI has tried to obstruct it, she added.

She remarked that instead of spewing filth about Maryam Nawaz, Gandapur should have taken care of the women in his own home. “He (Gandapur) should be ashamed to become a hero by attacking other; he should compete Maryam Nawaz in the political arena and performance. Maryam Nawaz is serving the 110 million people of Punjab,” Azma Bokhari said.

On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is more concerned about a cunning and dishonest individual than the 40 million Pashtuns. Their behaviour is such that they threaten the establishment on one hand while seeking forgiveness on the other, Bokhari said.

She further noted that voices are starting to rise against the Chief Minister in the KP Assembly. These people are committing political suicide to become political martyrs, she added

