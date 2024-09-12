AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
Life & Style

Shagufta Ejaz’s husband Yahya Siddiqui passes away after battle with cancer

BR Life & Style Published 12 Sep, 2024 06:25pm
Photo: Instagram @shaguftaejazofficial
Photo: Instagram @shaguftaejazofficial

Television actor Shagufta Ejaz’s husband Yahya Siddiqui has passed away following a prolonged struggle with cancer, she announced on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the actor wrote, “My husband Yahya Siddiqui has passed away. Kindly recite surah Fatiha for his maghfirat. JazakAllah.”

Siddiqui had been receiving treatment for cancer at a private hospital for the past five years, according to reports.

Messages of condolences and sympathy poured in below the post, from fans and those from the industry.

The couple had two daughters together, and also had children from previous marriages.

Shagufta Ejaz, a veteran actor, has appeared in PTV Home’s classic serials in the 1980s.

Shagufta Ejaz

