AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 Increased By 65.6 (0.79%)
BR30 27,115 Increased By 201.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.44 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 05:55pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.44, a gain of Re0.10 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 278.54, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some positive indicators and approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Globally, the US dollar traded near a four-week high versus the euro on Thursday after signs of some stickiness in US inflation reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would avoid a super-sized interest rate cut next week.

Meanwhile, a quarter-point rate reduction from the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected later on Thursday, with investors anxious for hints on how soon the monetary authority will cut again.

The US dollar gained against the yen, following a turbulent session on Wednesday that saw the US currency plunge as much as 1.24% to the lowest this year before recovering all its losses after the consumer price data.

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% last month, matching the advance in July.

But excluding the volatile food and energy components, the gauge climbed 0.3%, accelerating from the previous month’s 0.2% increase.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than 1% on Thursday, extending a rebound spurred by concern over Hurricane Francine’s impact on US output, though a gloomy demand outlook capped gains.

Brent crude futures for November rose $1.01, or 1.4%, to $71.62 a barrel by 0805 GMT. US crude futures for October were up $1, or 1.5%, at $68.31.

Both contracts rose by more than 2% in the previous session as offshore platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico were shut and refinery operations on the coast were disrupted by Hurricane Francine’s landfall in southern Louisiana on Wednesday.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 278.44

OFFER                      Rs 278.64

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 5 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling against USD, closing at 279.41 and 280.85, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 8 paise for buying and 14 paise for selling, closing at 306.40 and 309.44, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 75.70 and 76.44, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and lost 1 paisa for selling, closing at 74.00 and 74.72, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 279.41

OFFER                      Rs 280.85

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

SBP made its most aggressive move on the interest rate, but business associations are still unhappy

Privatisation of SOEs: cabinet committee approves WAPDA, NHA as essential entities

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

KSE-100 gains on anticipation of reduction in key policy rate

Pakistan police go on strike in Peshawar after attacks on polio vaccination teams

‘Wrongly interpreted’: SBP issues clarification on art competition, new banknote series

Oil prices jump nearly 2% on fears over hurricane impact on US output

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Read more stories