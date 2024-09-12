AGL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-6.8%)
Oil prices gain on US hurricane impact concerns

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 09:51am

Oil prices rose during Asian trade on Thursday, spurred by concerns of Hurricane Francine impacting output in the US, the world’s biggest crude producer, though worries of lower demand capped gains.

Brent crude futures for November were up 40 cents, or 0.6% at $71.01 a barrel at 0330 GMT. US crude futures for October were up 32 cents, or 0.5%, at $67.63 a barrel.

Both contracts rose by over $1, or more than 2%, in the previous session as offshore platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico were shut and refinery operations on the coast disrupted by Hurricane Francine’s landfall in southern Louisiana on Wednesday.

“Both benchmarks, WTI and Brent, seem to have found some ground amid worries of disrupted US oil supplies,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

“The region accounts for about 15% of US oil production, with any disruptions in production likely to tighten supplies in the near term.”

But with the storm set to eventually dissipate after making landfall, the oil market’s attention again turned to lower demand.

US oil stockpiles rose across the board last week as crude imports grew and exports dipped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The data also showed gasoline demand fell to its lowest since May at the same time distillate fuel demand dropped, with refinery runs also declining.

The US is the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, Brent below $70, near 3-year low

Earlier in the week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and also trimmed its expectation for next year, its second consecutive downward revision.

“Oil traders are now looking ahead to International Energy Agency’s monthly market report later this week for any signs of a weakening demand outlook,” ANZ Research said in a note on Thursday.

