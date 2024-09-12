AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-12

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Tahir Amin Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has notified that ordinary family pension, after the death or ineligibility of the spouse, shall be admissible to remaining entitled family members for a maximum period of 10 years.

The Division issued an office memorandum which stated that on the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission-2020, it has been decided that henceforth, ordinary family pension, after the death or ineligibility of the spouse, shall be admissible to remaining entitled family members for a maximum period of 10 years, provided that (i) in case of disabled/special children of a pensioner, the Ordinary Family Pension shall remain admissible for life of such children; (ii) In case of the entitled children, Ordinary Family Pension shall remain admissible for 10 years or till the age of 21 years which so ever is later. Existing instructions on the subject shall stand amended to the extent of above with immediate effect.

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Another notification issued by the Division stated that on the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission-2020, it has been decided that henceforth, Special Family Pension shall be regulated as under:

(i) Special Family Pension, after the death or ineligibility of the spouse/first recipient, shall be admissible to remaining entitled family members for 25 years after the death or ineligibility of spouse/first recipient;

(ii) In case of disabled/Special Children of a pensioner, the Special Family Pension shall remain admissible for life of such children;

(iii) Rate of such pension for eligible recipients is enhanced to 50 per cent of last drawn pension admissible to the first recipient for all ranks of Armed Forces/Civil Armed Forces without min/max limits and transferable to all eligible heirs as per order prescribed in Rule 12 of Pension Regulations Vol-! (Armed Forces), 2010. Existing instructions on the subject shall stand amended to the extent of above with immediate effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Finance Division pension Pension Fund Scheme

Comments

200 characters

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories