Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has notified that ordinary family pension, after the death or ineligibility of the spouse, shall be admissible to remaining entitled family members for a maximum period of 10 years.

The Division issued an office memorandum which stated that on the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission-2020, it has been decided that henceforth, ordinary family pension, after the death or ineligibility of the spouse, shall be admissible to remaining entitled family members for a maximum period of 10 years, provided that (i) in case of disabled/special children of a pensioner, the Ordinary Family Pension shall remain admissible for life of such children; (ii) In case of the entitled children, Ordinary Family Pension shall remain admissible for 10 years or till the age of 21 years which so ever is later. Existing instructions on the subject shall stand amended to the extent of above with immediate effect.

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Another notification issued by the Division stated that on the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission-2020, it has been decided that henceforth, Special Family Pension shall be regulated as under:

(i) Special Family Pension, after the death or ineligibility of the spouse/first recipient, shall be admissible to remaining entitled family members for 25 years after the death or ineligibility of spouse/first recipient;

(ii) In case of disabled/Special Children of a pensioner, the Special Family Pension shall remain admissible for life of such children;

(iii) Rate of such pension for eligible recipients is enhanced to 50 per cent of last drawn pension admissible to the first recipient for all ranks of Armed Forces/Civil Armed Forces without min/max limits and transferable to all eligible heirs as per order prescribed in Rule 12 of Pension Regulations Vol-! (Armed Forces), 2010. Existing instructions on the subject shall stand amended to the extent of above with immediate effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024