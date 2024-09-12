SME Sector Development: PM appoints Asia Sail as member of steering committee

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appointed Asia Sail Khan as a member of the Steering Committee for SME Sector Development. This appointment underscores the government’s commitment to nurturing the SME sector, a vital component of Pakistan’s economy, which plays a crucial role in employment generation and economic stability.

Asia Sail Khan is a former Executive Committee Member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, distinguished figure in the business community and renowned for her extensive experience and unwavering dedication to promoting entrepreneurship.

Her inclusion in the steering committee is expected to infuse fresh insights and strategic direction into the development of the SME sector. With her strong background in business management and deep understanding of the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises, Khan’s appointment is anticipated to significantly contribute to the formulation of policies that support the growth and sustainability of SMEs across the country.

Expressing her views Asia Sail Khan said that this opportunity is not just a professional honor but a personal commitment to the millions of entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our economy. “I firmly believe that the SME sector is where the future of Pakistan’s economic growth lies.

However, these enterprises often struggle with barriers that larger corporations can easily overcome whether it’s access to finance, lack of infrastructure, or the need for capacity building. I am deeply committed to addressing these issues head-on”, she added.

Asia Sail Khan further emphasized the importance of inclusive policy-making stating that one of her primary goals is to ensure that the voices of small and medium enterprise owners are heard and reflected in the policies we create.

She said that we need to move beyond generic solutions and craft strategies that are tailored to the diverse needs of our SMEs. This means fostering innovation, ensuring equitable access to resources and creating a conducive environment where these businesses can thrive. The potential of our SMEs is immense and it’s time we tapped into it fully.

