Markets Print 2024-09-12

Gold at new highs

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Wednesday surged to fresh historic highs as the global bullion value reached record-breaking levels, traders said.

The day’s trade saw a big leap in the gold prices by Rs2300 to new highs of Rs264000 per tola and Rs1972 to Rs226337 per 10 grams.

However, traders on the open market are selling gold for Rs266200 per tola. Market players attribute the price differences to speculative trading.

On the world market, gold bullion prices soared by $23 to new heights of $2524 per ounce with silver selling at $29 per ounce, traders said.

However, local silver prices stood firm at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

