AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen move up in latest ICC Test rankings

BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 08:17pm

Pakistan’s trio of Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have improved their rankings in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam, despite having a dry run in the red-ball format, climbed up one place to 11th in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters.

He now has 712 rating points - eight points short of number 10 Marnus Labuschagne of Australia.

Babar, who is the ranking leader in the ODI rankings, had dropped out of the top 10 in the Test rankings last week for the first time in almost five years.

The right-handed batter was placed 9th before the second Bangladesh Test, but dropped three places to 12th, after a poor string of scores in the home series.

Babar has not managed a half-century in his last 16 Test innings.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Mohammed Rizwan has also moved one place up to the 9th with 720 rating points.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s two middle-order batters Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha saw a decline in Test rankings.

Saud dropped to 21st place with 661 rating points, while Agha fell to 32nd place with 606 points.

England’s Joe Root holds on to his spot as the No.1 ranked Test batter despite scores of just 13 and 12 at The Oval, although the right-hander does see his rating fall from 922 rating points to 899 and allows the likes of New Zealand duo Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell and Australia’s Steve Smith to draw closer.

Test rankings for bowlers

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has returned to the top 10 in bowlers’ Test rankings. He is now placed 10th with 709 rating points.

Sri Lankan bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Milan Rathnayake have also seen improvements on the back of their thumping win in the third Test against England. They are now placed 32nd and 84th places respectively.

England’s Olly Stone has risen to 74th following his three wickets in the first innings against Sri Lanka.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India continues to lead the Test bowling rankings with 870 rating points, followed closely by Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah, who share the second spot with 847 rating points each.

Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam Test ranking ICC Test rankings

Comments

200 characters

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen move up in latest ICC Test rankings

Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Polio worker, officer killed in Bajaur: police

Afghanistan says to begin work on huge gas pipeline

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Read more stories