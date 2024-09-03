AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

2-0: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan for historic Test series win

AFP Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 05:26pm
Bangladesh’s players pose with the trophy as they celebrate after winning the second and last Test cricket match against Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 3, 2024. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh’s players pose with the trophy as they celebrate after winning the second and last Test cricket match against Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh recorded a historic first-ever series win over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing 185 to win, the visitors inched their way to the target 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Bangladesh achieved the target for the loss of four wickets with Zakir Hasan (40), skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34) the main run-scorers.

Mushfiqur Rahim (22 not out) and Shakib Al Hasan (unbeaten on 21) brought the tourists home to spark jubilation among the visiting squad.

Spinners Mehidy and Shakib lead Bangladesh to maiden Pakistan Test win

Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, by 10 wickets for a landmark first victory over Pakistan in 14 matches.

Pakistan scored 274 and 172 in the second Test while Bangladesh recovered from 26-6 to make 262 in their first innings.

Litton Das’s 138 rescued Bangladesh with the bat before fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud (5-43) and Nahid Rana (4-44) wrecked Pakistan on Monday.

This is only Bangladesh’s third away series win in 33 attempts, having also beaten the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe three years ago.

Also read:

Khurram Shahzad Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Zakir Hasan Pakistan Bangladesh Test Shadman Islam

Comments

200 characters
Imran Sarr Sep 03, 2024 03:39pm
What do you expect? nepotism, sidelining of talented players who have worked hard for years, negative politics, racism and lack of nurishment of young players. Stop adding 16 years old to the team.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Faiz Jalib Sep 03, 2024 03:59pm
Sir, aap ka vision hai!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Imran Sarr Sep 03, 2024 04:20pm
You move anything to Punjab and it ends up with tuadee, usee, tuseee. Yeh mulk tumhara hai hum Hain khamkhuwa is mein.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

2-0: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan for historic Test series win

Govt working on implementing IMF conditions, says PM

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

‘Balochistan continuously neglected by Parliament’: Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Oil falls as Chinese demand concerns overshadow Libyan export halt

Finance ministry spells out 5 major economic challenges

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Read more stories