AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,365 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,915 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,287 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,073 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-11

China imports record 12.14m tons of soybeans in August

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

BEIJING: China brought in a record 12.14 million metric tons of soybeans in August, as traders stock up on the back of lower prices and on concerns trade tensions between Beijing and the US could intensify if Donald Trump returns as president.

Last month’s imports were a 29% jump from 9.43 million tons a year ago, according to Reuters’ calculations of customs data released on Tuesday.

Total soy arrivals in the first eight months of the year reached 70.48 million tons, up 2.8% year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs data showed.

Rising costs of imported soybean have lifted crush margins in China’s key processing hub of Rizhao to its highest since July, although crushers are still losing about 300 yuan ($42.17) for each ton of soybean processed.

China’s recent large imports of soybean have been driven by lower prices and the prospect that Donald Trump could reignite trade tensions if he is elected US president in November, traders and analysts say.

The world’s top soybean buyer is facing an oversupply of soybeans as a struggling economy weakened consumption of meat and dairy.

Soybeans imports

Comments

200 characters

China imports record 12.14m tons of soybeans in August

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories