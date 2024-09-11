AGL 38.67 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (9.52%)
AIRLINK 139.31 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.66%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FFBL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
MLCF 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
NBP 59.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.69%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 23.2 (0.28%)
BR30 27,057 Increased By 141.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,479 Increased By 191.8 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,118 Increased By 44.5 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-11

Japan rubber futures hit one-week high

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures advanced for the third straight session to touch a one-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by wet weather in some producing regions in China and Thailand, while better Chinese economic data lent further support to the market.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery closed up 3.9 yen, or 1.09%, at 360.5 yen ($2.52) per kg.

The contract hit an intraday high of 363.9 yen, its strongest level since Sept. 3.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 175 yuan, or 1.05%, to finish at 16,780 yuan ($2,357.24) per metric ton.

Natural rubber prices are gathering pace largely driven by supply concerns during the usual season of peak production, as speculative funds are betting on supply disruptions caused by Super Typhoon Yagi and the abnormally heavy rains that followed in China and parts of Thailand, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber.

Top producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains that may cause flash floods from Sept. 13-15.

Chinese trade data showing an unexpected acceleration in exports brought optimism over the Chinese economy and its demand prospects, Jacob said. China’s exports grew at their fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years in August, while imports missed forecasts amid weak domestic demand.

rubber rubber rates

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures hit one-week high

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories