AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Reliance Retail ties up with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil for India expansion

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 07:10pm
A woman walks past an apparel store of Reliance Industries Ltd, in Mumbai, India. File Photo: Reuters
A woman walks past an apparel store of Reliance Industries Ltd, in Mumbai, India. File Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Reliance Retail said on Tuesday it was partnering with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil, marking the latest push by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s retail business into India’s fast-growing apparel market.

The 50-50 joint venture will help deepen Delta Galil’s reach in India through retail, wholesale and digital channels, and also manufacture products for Reliance’s own established brands, the companies said in an exchange filing.

Reliance Retail and Delta Galil, which also has licensing partnerships with brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas, did not disclose any financial details.

Reliance recently said it plans to double the retail business, already India’s largest, in the next three to four years.

For $1bn, Qatar Investment Authority to take 1% stake in Ambani retail firm

The partnership is the latest in a string of deals by Reliance Retail, which has brought international brands such as American jewellery maker Tiffany & Co and British online retailer ASOS to India.

Last year it bought the UK casual fashion apparel retailer Superdry’s operations in three Asian countries. The Economic Times has reported Reliance Retail plans to launch its own sportswear brand to compete with French retailer Decathlon and launch Chinese fast fashion label Shein in India.

Reliance Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Reliance Retail Delta Galil

Comments

200 characters

Reliance Retail ties up with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil for India expansion

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

KSE-100 gains 672 points on late-session buying

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,020

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Finance Minister reiterates resolve to restructure power sector

Oil dips as weaker demand counters supply risks from storm Francine

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

Read more stories