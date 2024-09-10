KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

K-Electric (KE) – the energy utility in Karachi – said on Tuesday that its staff was attacked and some were held during its operation against electricity theft in some areas of the port city.

In a statement on social media X, formerly known as Twitter, KE spokesperson Imran Rana said the anti-theft drive was held in Gizri, Punjab Colony and adjoining areas.

Following the drive, protests were held by “power thieves to forcefully restore the supply”, Rana added.

He further said that KE staff was attacked, harassed and held hostage at gunpoint by the power thieves.

Commuters were caught up in severe traffic jams in several areas of the city on Tuesday as organised protests blocked major arteries and choked road networks of Sindh’s provincial capital.

As per traffic alerts, long queues of vehicles were witnessed at Sharae Faisal, Chaudhry Khaleeq uz Zaman Road, Korangi road, Teen Talwar, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Civic Center, Sohrab Goth, Korangi Expressway, and the Lyari Expressway.

The protests, organised with usage of heavy vehicles to block major roads, were reportedly held against electricity outages and the power utility’s city-wide campaign to end energy theft.

In its statement following the traffic disruption, KE requested law enforcement agencies to take action against power thieves and those threatening KE staff.

“KE continues to take vigorous measures against electricity theft across the city,” the spokesperson said.

On September 7, KE, in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, had carried out an operation in Surjani Town and Korangi Industrial area against electricity theft.

The drive resulted in the removal of 750 illegal connections (kundas) weighing over 650kg in Surjani Town. Carrying forward the operation in Korangi Industrial area, 50 illegal connections weighing over 100kg were removed from KE’s infrastructure.

The localities ranging from North Karachi 4K Chowrangi to Yousuf Goth, Yaro Goth, Sector 4B and 4C, Mehran Town, Sharafi Goth, Shah Ali Goth, Haji Shambi Goth in Korangi Industrial Area were stealing estimated 10,000 units of electricity daily and approximately 300,000 units monthly.