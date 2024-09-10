Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
ATC adjourns hearing of bail pleas of PTI leader

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by PTI Lahore President and MPA Sheikh Imtiaz till September 11 as the investigating officer failed to appear before the court.

Sheikh Imtiaz has filed bail applications in two cases including the murder of PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zile Shah and a police torture case.

Both cases were registered at the Race Course police station. Sheikh Imtiaz is so far in jail under judicial remand.

