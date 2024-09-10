Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-10

Shujaat, Ijaz meet governor

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former federal minister Ijazul Haq met Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan and expressed condolence on the death of his mother-in-law and also offered “Fateha.” The overall political situation of the country and other matters also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the presence of a politician with political stature like Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is very important in the country’s politics. He said that everyone should be on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Later, the governor visited Maulana Ashraf Ali Khan Madrasa for Teaching Quran and appreciated the services of late Maulana Ghulamullah including teaching Quran and other religious services of the Madrasa.

The governor said that the religious leaders who work for the religion of Islam and the teaching of the Quran are actually doing the work for the country and the nation, for which no matter how much tribute is given to them, it is less.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Comments

200 characters

Shujaat, Ijaz meet governor

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

CJP says not interested in extension

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories