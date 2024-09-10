Shujaat, Ijaz meet governor

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former federal minister Ijazul Haq met Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan and expressed condolence on the death of his mother-in-law and also offered “Fateha.” The overall political situation of the country and other matters also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the presence of a politician with political stature like Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is very important in the country’s politics. He said that everyone should be on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Later, the governor visited Maulana Ashraf Ali Khan Madrasa for Teaching Quran and appreciated the services of late Maulana Ghulamullah including teaching Quran and other religious services of the Madrasa.

The governor said that the religious leaders who work for the religion of Islam and the teaching of the Quran are actually doing the work for the country and the nation, for which no matter how much tribute is given to them, it is less.

