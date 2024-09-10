KARACHI: OnFridayat PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR49.762 billion and the number of lots traded was 30,856.

Major business was contributed byGold amounting to PKR 30.128billion, followed byCurrencies through COTS (PKR 7.079 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.432 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.163billion), Silver (PKR 1.798billion), Platinum (PKR 1.112 billion), SP 500 (PKR 542.511million), Copper (PKR 524.976 million), DJ (PKR 511.319 million), Palladium (PKR 181.281 million), Natural Gas (PKR 147.986million), Brent (PKR 55.939million),Japan Equity (PKR 49.769million) andAluminum (PKR 34.525million).

In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots amounting to PKR 20.961 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024