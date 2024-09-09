Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2024 12:28pm

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia this week for a security meeting of BRICS emerging economies, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Monday.

“At the invitation of Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu… Wang Yi will attend the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters / National Security Advisors in St Petersburg, Russia from September 11 to 12,” ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in an online statement.

