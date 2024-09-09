AkzoNobel welcomes minister to its new Faisalabad plant

FAISALABAD: Akzo-Nobel proud manufacturers of Dulux paints, welcomed the esteemed visit of Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister of Industries, Commerce & Investment, and Tanveer Jabbar, CEO of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), to its newly-established manufacturing plant in Faisalabad.

Expressing his optimism about the new facility, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain remarked, “It is inspiring to witness global pioneers like AkzoNobel investing in Pakistan’s industrial future. Their unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns seamlessly with our vision for economic growth and environmental stewardship. This plant is poised to become a vital contributor to our industrial landscape, fostering new opportunities for local communities.”

Echoing the Minister’s sentiments, Mubbasher Omar, CEO of AkzoNobel Pakistan emphasized the company’s strategic vision “We are honoured to host Minister Hussain and to present our latest investment in Pakistan.

Our new state-of-the-art plant not only solidifies our dedication to the nation’s progress, but also exemplifies our commitment to sustainable practices and striving to make a diverse and inclusive future for all. By harnessing our global R&D capabilities, we aspire to continue to introduce high quality sustainability driven innovations that contribute to painting a more vibrant Pakistan of tomorrow.”

