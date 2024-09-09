AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-09

AkzoNobel welcomes minister to its new Faisalabad plant

Press Release Published September 9, 2024 Updated September 9, 2024 07:16am

FAISALABAD: Akzo-Nobel proud manufacturers of Dulux paints, welcomed the esteemed visit of Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister of Industries, Commerce & Investment, and Tanveer Jabbar, CEO of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), to its newly-established manufacturing plant in Faisalabad.

Expressing his optimism about the new facility, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain remarked, “It is inspiring to witness global pioneers like AkzoNobel investing in Pakistan’s industrial future. Their unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns seamlessly with our vision for economic growth and environmental stewardship. This plant is poised to become a vital contributor to our industrial landscape, fostering new opportunities for local communities.”

Echoing the Minister’s sentiments, Mubbasher Omar, CEO of AkzoNobel Pakistan emphasized the company’s strategic vision “We are honoured to host Minister Hussain and to present our latest investment in Pakistan.

Our new state-of-the-art plant not only solidifies our dedication to the nation’s progress, but also exemplifies our commitment to sustainable practices and striving to make a diverse and inclusive future for all. By harnessing our global R&D capabilities, we aspire to continue to introduce high quality sustainability driven innovations that contribute to painting a more vibrant Pakistan of tomorrow.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

AkzoNobel AkzoNobel Pakistan Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Tanveer Jabbar Dulux paints Dulux

Comments

200 characters

AkzoNobel welcomes minister to its new Faisalabad plant

Processing industry: MoF seeks mechanism to avoid misuse of gas

Refund cannot be blocked for pendency of tax reference: IHC

KOEN demands tariffs for its hydel projects under 2025 Policy

Security forces foil aggression on Afghan border

Activists clash with police as PTI holds rally in Islamabad

PM launches ‘special’ anti-polio drive

All set for ‘special’ polio drive in 15 Punjab districts

Wapda planning work on Chashma Lift Canal project

BMP assails increase in power tariffs

OMAP seeks PM’s intervention to help resolve issues facing petroleum industry

Read more stories