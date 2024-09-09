Prison officers concerned over posting of non-prison cadre officer

PESHAWAR: The KP Prison officers Association has expressed concern over the recent posting of a non-prison cadre officer of BS-18 as the Additional Inspector General of Prisons.

The association said the decision was made despite the availability of two BS-19 and thirteen BS-18 prison service officers within the department, all of whom possess extensive experience in prison management, security management, and the criminal justice system.

The association is compelled to highlight the potential negative impact of this decision on the morale of prison officers across the province, given that they are a uniformed force of a paramilitary nature.

It said the appointment of a non-cadre officer lacking training or background of security management, counter terrorism and corrections of dangerous prisoners, to such a critical position undermines the uniformed service discipline, prisons management and the career progression of dedicated prison cadre officers who have devoted their careers to the management and reform of our correctional facilities.

This disregard for the expertise and experience within the department is not only demoralizing but also raises concerns about the future of professional development and advancement opportunities within the prison service.

