On Air Force Day, PM Shehbaz says Pakistan proud of PAF’s courage, dedication

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the Pakistan Air Force’s bravery and commitment during the 1965 war against India made the entire nation proud, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a message on the occasion of PAF Day, he paid tributes to sacrifices and professoinalism of Pakistan Air Force.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif: Message of Prime Minister of Pakistan on Defence and Martyrs Day, 6 September 2024

He mentioned that on this date in 1965, the PAF created history of courage and bravery.

Despite being less in number, the brave men of PAF foiled the evil intentions of the enemy.

The premier aid that M. M. Alam shattered the enemy’s arrogance by destroying five of their aircraft within a minute.

Meanwhile, in a post on his X handle on the occasion of PAF Day, PM Shehbaz said their exceptional service and prowess ensures that our skies are safe, and their determination and valour contributes to a stronger Pakistan.

Earlier on Pakistan’s Defence Day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their unwavering commitment to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all threats.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message said that Sept 6 is a golden chapter in the defence history of Pakistan, when its armed forces and people stood united and retaliated against the aggression of cowardly enemy.

September 6 is celebrated every year as the Defence Day of Pakistan to commemorate the time when armed forces frustrated a surprise attack by its numerically superior Indian armed forces in 1965.