AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

On Air Force Day, PM Shehbaz says Pakistan proud of PAF’s courage, dedication

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday the entire nation is proud of Pakistan Air Force, Radio Pakistan...
BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 05:03pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the Pakistan Air Force’s bravery and commitment during the 1965 war against India made the entire nation proud, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a message on the occasion of PAF Day, he paid tributes to sacrifices and professoinalism of Pakistan Air Force.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif: Message of Prime Minister of Pakistan on Defence and Martyrs Day, 6 September 2024

He mentioned that on this date in 1965, the PAF created history of courage and bravery.

Despite being less in number, the brave men of PAF foiled the evil intentions of the enemy.

The premier aid that M. M. Alam shattered the enemy’s arrogance by destroying five of their aircraft within a minute.

Meanwhile, in a post on his X handle on the occasion of PAF Day, PM Shehbaz said their exceptional service and prowess ensures that our skies are safe, and their determination and valour contributes to a stronger Pakistan.

Defence Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz say committed to defend country’s sovereignty

Earlier on Pakistan’s Defence Day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their unwavering commitment to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all threats.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message said that Sept 6 is a golden chapter in the defence history of Pakistan, when its armed forces and people stood united and retaliated against the aggression of cowardly enemy.

September 6 is celebrated every year as the Defence Day of Pakistan to commemorate the time when armed forces frustrated a surprise attack by its numerically superior Indian armed forces in 1965.

Comments

200 characters

On Air Force Day, PM Shehbaz says Pakistan proud of PAF’s courage, dedication

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Pakistan renegotiating power deals with IPPs to cut costs, minister says

PAF committed for safeguarding country’s sovereignty: Air Chief

Government making efforts to resume PIA flights to UK: Ishaq Dar

Security forces thwart attack on FC Headquarters, kill four Khawarij

Ukraine concern over reports of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

New iPhone will use Arm’s chip technology for AI, FT reports

Govt embarks on drive to contain its expenditure

Ethnic violence in India’s Manipur escalates, six killed

Read more stories