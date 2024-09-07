Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif: Message of Prime Minister of Pakistan on Defence and Martyrs Day, 6 September 2024

The 6 September marks a significant day in the history of Pakistan. Every year on this day, the Pakistani nation observes “Defence & Martyrs Day” in a befitting manner.

Together we pay rich tributes to the valiant sons of soil and brave heroes of our Armed Forces who fearlessly fought, and defeated India that attacked our motherland across the international border on 6 September 1965.

Despite their numerical advantage, enemy designs were thwarted by the valiant Armed Forces and were handed an unforgettable defeat, on all fronts.

Fifty-nine years on, the Armed Forces of Pakistan unceasingly show the same ever-ready state of alertness, professional excellence and war preparedness while up-keeping the ‘Spirit of September’ that has become a symbol of resistance and resilience. The courage and dedication of our soldiers coupled with preparedness of the Armed Forces ensure that we live in a free and sovereign country.

We salute the families of Shuhada, whose immense resilience and strength continues to inspire us to commit to the defence of the country.

Our Armed Forces, equipped with modern day combat capability, are constantly enhancing their prowess to defend our territorial integrity and sovereign identity.

The Government of Pakistan believes in dialogue over conflict and in cooperation over confrontation.

Our aim is to create an environment where all nations can prosper, and address issues like poverty, health, and education. Unfortunately, non-resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is hampering the pace of positive development in the region.

Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition that needs immediate settlement as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and according to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions through an impartial plebiscite. At the same time, roots of terrorism stemming from our neighbors need to be curbed in our common interest.

I bring to you a message of hope and resolve on this day. Remember, our past is a testament to our ability to overcome adversity. Each time, we have emerged stronger, battle-hardened. On this day, we must draw upon the same spirit of resilience that has always defined us.

Azm-e-lstehkam under revised National Action Plan is meant to root out both physical and digital terrorism, once and for all. It is important that we join hands and pave a way to prosperous Pakistan.

Pakistan stands firmly with the people of Palestine. We will continue to raise the issue on all global platforms. The Palestinian people have shown incredible courage in their long struggle against Israeli occupation.

We urge the international community to ensure the protection of Palestinian Citizens and stop genocide of innocent Muslims in Gaza.

May Allah bless the souls of our martyrs and provide strength and patience to the families. Let's draw inspiration from them to defend and build Pakistan with the same Spirit of September, and touch the heights of glory, God willing.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad!

Pakistan Paindabad

