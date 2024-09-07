QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase of Rs1.75 per unit in tariffs of Discos and KE to recover additional amount of over Rs40 billion from the consumers for the fourth quarter (April-June), 2023-24, under the QTA mechanism.

The amount will be recovered in the bills of September, October and November 2024.

However, as impact of Rs0.93 per unit of third quarter (Jan-March) 2023-24 will terminate in August, the effective increase will be of Rs0.82 per unit in September, October, and November 2024.

The impact of QTA will not be passed on to the consumers of KE as the amount will be paid by the federal government from the subsidy earmarked for the power utility company for FY2024-25.

Meanwhile, the Nepra has also approved negative adjustment of Rs0.37 per unit in FCA for power distribution companies (Discos for the month of July 2024), which will be passed on to the consumers in bills of September 2024 except domestic consumers using up to 300 units monthly.

According to the Nepra, since the existing FCA of Rs2.56 per unit which was recovered in the bills of August 2024 will also expire, the cumulative relief of Rs2.93 per unit will be passed on to the consumers in the bills of September 2024.

The Nepra has claimed that by clubbing both adjustments, the consumers will get relief of Rs2.11 per unit in bills of September 2024.

