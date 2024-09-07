Defence and Martyrs Day marked

LAHORE: Defence and Martyrs Day observed on Friday to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the country’s progress and prosperity and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Quran Khawani was also held for the martyrs.

To mark the Defense Day, various functions and rallies were held to pay tributes to martyrs.

Floral wreaths were laid on the graves of martyrs. People also placed flowers on memorials of martyrs and offered Fateha. Along with the officers and jawans, families of the martyrs also participated and prayed for high ranks of martyrs in Jannah.

In Lahore, floral wreaths were laid on the grave of Major Shabbir Sharif. Major General Rao Imran Sartaj of GC 11, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, laid wreaths on Major Shabbir Sharif’s grave. A team of the Pak Army offered a salute. The family members of Major Shabbir Sharif also attended the ceremony.

TV and Radio channels presented special programs to pay tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis.

Moreover, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution, to pay tribute to martyrs of the armed forces.

