AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
KATI urges SBP to reduce bank interest rates

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has issued an urgent call to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Government to promptly reduce bank interest rates in light of the recent decrease in inflation.

KATI President Johar Qandhari emphasized the necessity of a 4% reduction in interest rates to align with the current 9% inflation rate.

Qandhari highlighted that a swift reduction in interest rates is essential to stimulate economic activity, reduce borrowing costs, and encourage businesses to invest, expand, and create jobs. He pointed out that such a move would provide crucial support to both Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large businesses, which are vital to the economy.

Qandhari stressed that lower interest rates would boost consumer spending by increasing disposable income, thereby driving demand and aiding economic recovery.

President KATI has urged the State Bank and the government to take immediate action to maintain the momentum of the economic recovery, emphasizing that prompt measures are necessary to benefit both businesses and citizens across the country.

inflation SBP SMEs interest rates KATI bank interest rates

