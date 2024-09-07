Amna Baloch notified as new foreign secy

ISLAMABAD: The government has formally notified Amna Baloch, a BS-22 officer of Foreign Services of Pakistan, as the country’s new female foreign secretary, replacing Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi upon his retirement on Friday.

Baloch will assume her new responsibility on Monday.

“Ms Amna Baloch, a BS-22 officer of Foreign Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxemburg and the EU, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with effect from 11.09.2024 and until further orders,” said a September 6 notification.

Amna Baloch is a career diplomat and has vast experience in serving in different capitals.

A master’s degree holder in history, Baloch served as high commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia before joining the current post and has earlier served on various assignments at the headquarters and missions abroad during her career, including as the Consul General of Pakistan at Chengdu in China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024