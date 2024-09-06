Economy moving in the right direction: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with Johanna Chua, Head-Global Emerging Markets Economics, Citi Global Markets, and its partners and investors from different parts of the world on Thursday, said press release.

During the meeting, the finance minister presented a comprehensive overview of the Pakistan economy with focus on the stabilisation and growth trajectory achieved over the last one and a half year that had brought back the interest of investors and lenders into Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan economy was moving in the right direction with serious and significant reforms undertaken in various sectors to ensure permanence to macroeconomic stability.

He said the decision to go for a $7 billion programme with IMF was also aimed at ensuring permanence to macroeconomic stability and executing structural reforms.

