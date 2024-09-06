SCPA, UNICEF hold consultation to strengthen child protection systems

KARACHI: The Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA), part of the Social Welfare Department of the Government of Sindh, in partnership with UNICEF Pakistan, successfully conducted a two-day consultation event focused on establishing a sustainable child protection management and referral system in Sindh here Thursday, chaired by Pervez Ahmed Seehar, Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.

The event began with welcoming remarks from Moazzam Ali Maree, Director General of SCPA, and. Susan Andre, Chief of Child Protection at UNICEF Pakistan. It gathered a diverse group of stakeholders, including members of the Technical Working Group (TWG), implementation partners, child protection advocates, and representatives from government departments, NGOs, academia, and civil society.

Key presentations were made on the current state of child protection in Sindh, with experts discussing the challenges and opportunities in improving case management and referral systems. Participants engaged in group discussions and brainstorming sessions to propose practical solutions for strengthening child protection frameworks in the province.

The event also included a session led by UNICEF Pakistan, focusing on global best practices in child protection, providing insights that could be adapted to Sindh’s local context. The consultation concluded with the formulation of a detailed roadmap, outlining the specific roles and responsibilities of stakeholders to ensure a sustainable child protection system in the province.

