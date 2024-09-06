AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-06

SCPA, UNICEF hold consultation to strengthen child protection systems

Press Release Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

KARACHI: The Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA), part of the Social Welfare Department of the Government of Sindh, in partnership with UNICEF Pakistan, successfully conducted a two-day consultation event focused on establishing a sustainable child protection management and referral system in Sindh here Thursday, chaired by Pervez Ahmed Seehar, Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.

The event began with welcoming remarks from Moazzam Ali Maree, Director General of SCPA, and. Susan Andre, Chief of Child Protection at UNICEF Pakistan. It gathered a diverse group of stakeholders, including members of the Technical Working Group (TWG), implementation partners, child protection advocates, and representatives from government departments, NGOs, academia, and civil society.

Key presentations were made on the current state of child protection in Sindh, with experts discussing the challenges and opportunities in improving case management and referral systems. Participants engaged in group discussions and brainstorming sessions to propose practical solutions for strengthening child protection frameworks in the province.

The event also included a session led by UNICEF Pakistan, focusing on global best practices in child protection, providing insights that could be adapted to Sindh’s local context. The consultation concluded with the formulation of a detailed roadmap, outlining the specific roles and responsibilities of stakeholders to ensure a sustainable child protection system in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UNICEF SCPA child protection systems

Comments

200 characters

SCPA, UNICEF hold consultation to strengthen child protection systems

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories