AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-06

Xi boosts Africa financing by $51bn, promises a million jobs

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to step up China’s support across the debt-distressed African continent with funding of nearly $51 billion, backing for more infrastructure initiatives and a promise to create at least 1 million jobs. The commitments were made at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing.

Beijing, the world’s biggest two-way lender, also promised to carry out three times as many infrastructure projects across resource-rich Africa, despite Xi’s new preference for “small and beautiful” schemes based around selling advanced and green technologies in which Chinese firms have invested heavily. “China is ready to deepen cooperation with Africa in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment,” Xi told delegates from more than 50 African nations gathered in Beijing for the ninth meeting of the three yearly forum.

After the opening ceremony, delegates adopted the Beijing Declaration to build an “all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era,” as well as the Beijing Action Plan for 2025-2027, China’s state media said.

Xi also called for “a China-Africa network featuring land-sea links and co-ordinated development,” as he told Chinese contractors to return to the one-billion-strong continent, after the lifting of COVID-19 curbs that disrupted its projects.

Xi Jinping

Comments

200 characters

Xi boosts Africa financing by $51bn, promises a million jobs

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories