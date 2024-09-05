AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Skills360 holds convocation ceremony

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: The Skills360, a private edtech platform, held its inaugural convocation ceremony here, where over 100 students, hailing from diverse backgrounds, were awarded course completion certificates.

The Skill Development Council (SDC) approved certificates were awarded in Graphic Designing and CMS Development. Notably, the first batch of the students was enrolled without any admission or course fees—a groundbreaking move for a private edtech institute in Pakistan.

The event was attended by senior representatives from the edtech platform, graduating students, their parents, and faculty members.

More than 20 of the highest achievers within their respective programmes managed to secure jobs right after graduation in support of by ProByte Pvt Ltd, one of the key technical support partners of the platform.

Burhan Mirza, Co-Founder of Skills360, presented a progress report that detailed the remarkable journey of the institution from a passion project to one of the leading skill development entities in Pakistan.

Addressing the graduates, Mirza shared insights from his vast experience, urging them to believe in their country and contribute to its development rather than seeking opportunities abroad.

