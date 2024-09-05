PFA imposes EPO on juice unit over violations

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) on a beverages unit producing contaminated juice with prohibited food ingredients during a raid in Gulshan Haider Colony, Harbanspura.

The raid was conducted under the direction of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said the Authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) after recovering five maund of fabricated juice and other food items. He said that non-food grade and prohibited ingredients were being used for the preparation of juice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024