AGL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.36%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
DFML 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.76%)
DGKC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
FFBL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.6%)
HUBC 154.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.16%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
NBP 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.68%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
PAEL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.26%)
PPL 113.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.44%)
UNITY 28.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 23 (0.28%)
BR30 27,156 Increased By 119.2 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,045 Increased By 197.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 25,084 Increased By 71.3 (0.28%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Reko Diq project: Talks with Saudi govt enter final stage: minister

Wasim Iqbal Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik has claimed on Wednesday that Pakistan’s negotiations with investors (Saudi Development Fund) have entered final stages on the Reko Diq copper-gold project (Balochistan).

Talking to media, Minister for Petroleum said he was holding key negotiations with Saudi government regarding Reko Diq and other water projects.

Responding to Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, he said there was no truth that Pakistan received Rs 18 billion notice by Iran for delay in Iran gas pipeline project. He said there was still no estimate on both sides of penalty on Pakistan regarding IP gas pipeline.

The petroleum minister also said four to five teams of the government were working to provide relief to the masses on electricity prices.

The petroleum minister said separate teams were working on electricity prices, GENCOS, circular debt and capacity payments issues.

Musadik Malik said commercial report for green refinery to come out by December 2024, adding, demand for petrochemicals was increasing worldwide due to introduction of electronic vehicles. Greenfield refinery will have 40-50 percent petrochemical and 50 percent crude petroleum to save premium.

The minister further said that the gas deficit in winter would be managed with system gas as imported RLNG has reached to 1,000 mmcfd while local pipleine is 1,350 mmcfd inaddition to 1,200 mmcfd dedicate local gas.

He said the government had taken steps to increase the investment in oil and gas exploration in the country and timely payment to E&P companies. He said the government has succeeded as SNGPL cleared 95 percent dues of E&P companies.

He further said that Petroleum Division in coordination with Maritime Affairs Division was working to reduce taxes and port charges on imported RLNG which was around $4 dollar on single cargo and passed on to consumers.

He further said to meet the gas shortage in winter and deal with capacity payment in the power sector, a seasonal tariff may be introduced.

The minister further said the price rationalisation/WACOG is essential to control the gas prices. Well head price is Rs 570 per mmbtu, Rs 1,280 is pipeline gas and Rs 3,600 per mmbtu is RLNG. In case, local and imported gas blended the price would be around 1,700 to 1,800 per mmbtu and the government would be able to subsidise poor segments of society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Reko Diq project Musadik Malik Saudi Development Fund

Comments

200 characters

Reko Diq project: Talks with Saudi govt enter final stage: minister

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories