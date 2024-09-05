AGL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

ANP leader Zahid Khan announces retirement from politics

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 06:19am

PESHAWAR: Another stalwart of Awami National Party (ANP), former Senator Zahid Khan also announced retirement from active politics on Wednesday.

A few days ago Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, senior ANP leader had also announced retirement from active or electoral politics.

Haji Bilour had been elected to the National Assembly from Peshawar city for several times. He is going to permanently settle in the federal capital Islamabad.

In a statement here the ANP leader from Dir Lower and former Senator, Zahid Khan said he is retiring from politics as it is difficult for him to continue political career amid current circumstances. He said money has entered politics and he never did politics for monetary benefits.

Resenting his leadership actions, Zahid Khan said he has been put aside from the priorities of the party leadership so he would prefer to part his ways from the active politics.

