Dar, Blome discuss broad range of bilateral, regional issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met here and discussed A broad range of bilateral, regional issues.

In a statement, US Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley said Ambassador Blome met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar.

“The ambassador and deputy prime minister discussed a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, including the protection of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, economic cooperation, security and counterterrorism and regional cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the ambassador welcomed the opportunity to hear from the deputy prime minister on Pakistan’s priorities in the lead-up to the UN General Assembly as Pakistan prepares to begin its term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

In a brief statement, Foreign Office said the discussion covered various aspects of Pakistan-US bilateral relations including avenues for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

“They also discussed matters relating to the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly,” it added.

