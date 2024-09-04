Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) met Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here, said a press release.

The Ecnec approved six mega development projects with Rs 178.1 billion in the areas of health, agriculture, energy and transport. These projects include:

Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research, Lahore (worth Rs. 52,772.520 million), (Source of financing: Annual Development Programme (ADP), Govt of Punjab)

ECNEC accords approval to 19 projects

The PC-1 envisaged provision of low cost quality and comprehensive Cancer treatment through a 915 bed Institute of Cancer and research located in Lahore. The Cancer treatment related healthcare services will be integrating various modalities such as Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and palliative care.

Project also plans to accommodate patients having terminal illness in the hospital. The project will engage highly qualified personnel i.e. medical and engineering professionals, technologists and administrative workforce. The project is being constructed on Government owned land.

Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project (worth Rs. 38,360 million), (Source of Financing: World Bank Assistance).

The project has two pillars and will support adoption of best management practices through institutional strengthening of livestock and fisheries sector, as well as promoting climate-smart production, value chain development, and inclusive access to markets for dairy, meat, animal products, and fisheries.

Construction of 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan HPP (Revised) (worth Rs. 35758 million) Source of financing: 20% through provincial ADP; and 80% through KP Hydel Development Fund)

Projects of Transport & Communications Sector: Construction and widening of road from Sibi-Talli 25 Kms, Kohlu-Rakhni 91 Kms Revised (worth Rs. 8401.227 million), upgradation of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-I) 64 Kms (worth Rs. 33,270.600 million) and Construction of Rathoua Haryam Bridge Across Reservoir Channel on Mirpur-Islamabad Road (worth Rs. 9,239.534 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024