FBR forms body to evaluate cases before filing appeals with HCs

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a Scrutiny Committee to evaluate all cases before filing of appeals with the High Courts against the orders of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and President of Pakistan.

The FBR has taken the decision to avoid frivolous litigation in High Courts against the orders of the FTO.

According to the FBR’s instructions, a meeting was held between the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Member Inland Revenue (Operations) and Member (Legal) on the issue of litigation by the department in the High Courts against the orders of the President/FTO.

In order to avoid frivolous litigation and ensure that the Federal Board of Revenue’s resources are not spent on a losing cause, it is crucial to assess the merits of each case before filing a Writ/Constitutional Petition before High Courts.

