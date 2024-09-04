AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-04

Japan rubber futures rebound on softer yen, firmer oil

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures recovered on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and higher oil prices, although mixed economic data from top consumer China limited gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery was up 6.3 yen, or 1.72%, at 371.9 yen ($2.53) per kg as of 0150 GMT.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 100 yuan, or 0.61%, to 16,375 yuan ($2,299.86) per metric ton.

The dollar held close to a two-week high against the yen on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of economic data, including Friday’s U.S. payrolls, that will influence the size of an expected Fed rate cut.

The yen fetched 147.10 per dollar, close to the two-week low of 147.16 hit on Monday.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

Oil prices edged higher on Monday, recovering some losses from late last week, as Libyan oil exports remained halted and concerns about higher OPEC+ production from October eased.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Top producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains that may cause flash floods from Sep. 2-7.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures rebound on softer yen, firmer oil

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Rs25bn recoveries from trade groups: CPPA-G rejects changes to Nepra determinations

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Bill aimed at clipping SC suo motu powers introduced

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Surplus of HSD stock: PSO asked to re-evaluate HSD quantities contracted with Kuwait Petroleum Company

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories